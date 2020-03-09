NATIONAL NETBALL CHAMPIONSHIPS OPENING

The Senior St Vincent and the Grenadines team defeated a visiting Tobago team 35-25, in yesterday’s Exhibition match as the 2020 National Netball Championships opened at the Kingstown Netball Centre in New Montrose.

Competing teams paraded from Victoria Park to the Kingstown Netball Centre where they listened to addresses from the Minister of Sports, Cecil Mc Kie, President of the Netball Association, Doris McIntosh, Alana McMaster of Bank of St Vincent and the Grenadines, and Daz Arthur of the Telecommunications Provider, FLOW.

A minute silent was observed for the passing of former National player and Sports Ambassador, Gailene Windsor, who died last week.







