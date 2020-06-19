Karim Benzema became Real Madrid’s fifth all-time leading goal scorer yesterday with a double in a 3-1l victory over Valencia, which closed the gap on league leaders Barcelona to two points.

Benzema, 32, has now netted 243 goals in all competitions for Real Madrid, overtaking FE-RENC Puskas tally. Former Chelsea forward, Eden Hazard set up his first goal on the hour before Benzema scored a stunning late volley, while substitute Marco Asensio scored Real Madrid’s second with his first touch.

In the other match, A-LAVES defeated Real Sociedad 2-nil.







