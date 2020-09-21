All available beds in the public system will be utilized in response to the increased need to admit persons with moderate dengue fever

The Hospital Services Programme of the Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment in response to the increased need to admit persons with moderate dengue fever, will utilize all available beds in the public system including some of those at the Argyle Isolation Facility.

One section of this facility which is designed for the management of persons with infectious diseases, will be used for patients with suspected dengue fever who require rehydration and observation. Another section will be reserved to accommodate any COVID-19 patients who may present in the future.

The public is reminded of the importance of reducing their exposure to the mosquito which causes dengue by:

Reducing the breeding of the mosquito by discarding or covering properly collected water Reducing rubbish and over grown bush Wearing light colored clothes with long pants and sleeves Using insect repellent Opening homes to allow increased effectiveness of fogging by the Vector control unit.

Persons with symptoms of Dengue Fever are asked to seek medical care early in the course of their illness, as rapid worsening can occur.

Increased fogging by the Vector Control Unit continues with a focus on schools and health facilities. De-bushing around schools started before the beginning of the new school term and will continue.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print

