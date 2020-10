Yesterday, Diamonds qualified for the semi-finals of the HAIROUN North East Knock-Out Football Championship with a 1-nil victory of Overland at the Chili Playing Field, in Georgetown. The goal was scored by Shemron Phillips.

Owia will meet Dickson at 4:15 this afternoon, in another match of the Knock-Out Championship. The match will be at the Chili Playing Field in Georgetown.







