Yesterday afternoon’s last Group (1) match between COMPUTEC VINCY Masters and Toni Store Jugglers in the COMSPORT Arnos Vale Football League ended in a 1-1 draw at Arnos Vale (2) Playing Field.

The result left Volcanoes heading the Group with 13 points followed by Blossom Unlimited on 9 points, COMPUTEC VINCY Masters on 8 points and United Strikers on 5 points.

There will be a Group 2 match at 4:30 this afternoon, between Glenside Ball Blazers and Big TIG-GA Strike Force at Arnos Vale (2) Playing Field.

Group 2 will be decided tomorrow when Dominic Sutherland Sharpes FC play against Hope International.







