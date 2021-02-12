WINDIES VS BANGLADESH-3RD DAY, 2ND TEST

Significant half centuries by batsmen, Nkrumah Bonner (90), wicket-keeper/batsman, Joshua Da Silva (92) and fast bowler, Alzarri Joseph (82) propelled the West Indies to a first innings total of 409 today, the 2nd day of the 2nd and final Cricket Test against Bangladesh in Dhaka, Bangladesh.

Yesterday, captain, Kraigg Brathwaite made 47 and John Campbell 36.

By the close of play, the West Indies had taken four Bangladeshi wickets for 105, to leave Bangladesh on 104 for 4, still trailing by 304 runs.

Play continues tomorrow, that’s this evening at 11:30, Eastern Caribbean Time.







