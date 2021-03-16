SVG TABLE TENNIS TO HOST A SERIES OF TOURNAMENTS

The St Vincent and the Grenadines Table Tennis Association will begin a series of tournaments called “Table Tennis Stars Tournaments” on Friday 20th March 2021, at the West St. George Secondary School.

The event will include the top six male players, two top female players and two other players of choice from the different Academies/Schools throughout the country.

Matches would be played at the following venues: Spencer’s Table Tennis Club (NDP Headquarters here in Kingstown), Rodney Caruth’s Table Tennis School (Bequia), Sean Stanley Table Tennis Academy (West St. George), and Adams Table Tennis Club (Troumaca).

The idea behind this initiative is to keep the top players active during the COVID-19 Pandemic in the event that any of them are call upon to compete regional or international.

Cash prizes would be awarded to the top four places at the end of each competition. Games begin at 10:00 in the morning, daily.







