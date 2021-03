South Africa Women sealed a narrow 6-run win over India Women under the Duckworth/Lewis Method in the 3rd Women’s One Day International Cricket match at LUCK-NOW in India today.

The scores: India Women 248 for 5 off 50-overs, South Africa Women 223 for 4 off 46.3-overs.

The 4th match is carded for tomorrow at the same venue (LUCK-NOW), India.







