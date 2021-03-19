The Intelligent Bus Management and Monitoring System is now in the eBus phase

The ongoing thrust to improve the efficiency of Public Transport in St. Vincent and the Grenadines is continuing, with the roll out of the Intelligent Bus Management and Monitoring System

The project, which is being implemented in collaboration with the Taiwanese Government, started last year with the CCTV Phase, which is aimed at enhancing surveillance in public areas in the country. This phase is now complete, with a fully functional surveillance system currently in operation.

The project is currently in the eBus phase, which involves the installation of smart bus stops at approximately 40 locations throughout the country, and the installation of approximately 200 Telematic Control Units (TCUs) on Government-owned and contracted buses, and on privately owned buses which agree to come on board.

The Telematic Control Units allow commuters to keep track of various buses, using an app. One of the Project Managers, Donnette O’Neil of the Information Technology Services Division, said the system offers a greater level of convenience to commuters.

Donnette O’Neil of the Information Technology Services Division, speaking on the API’s Minding Government Business programme this week.

