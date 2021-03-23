SVG FF REBRANDED WITH NEW KITS

The St Vincent and the Grenadines Football Federation yesterday unveiled new kits for the Men’s Senior Team in a sponsorship deal with Kit Manufacturers, SCORES.

The President of the St Vincent and the Grenadines Federation, Carl Dickson said they were committed to instilling greater national pride, while Minister of Sports, Frederick Stephenson said that Government and the Ministry of Sports will continue to work with the Federation.

St Vincent and the Grenadines Senior Men’s Football Team will leave here today for Curacao where they will play against Curacao and the British Virgin Islands in the CONCACAF World Cup Qualifiers.







