Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves has advised Vincentians to continue to make preparations for a possible explosive eruption of La Soufriere Volcano.

Speaking on NBC Radio this morning, the Prime Minister said persons should ensure that they remain vigilant.

The Prime Minister also urged persons to continue to comply with the health protocols and to take the Covid-19 vaccine.







