KCCU has donated 14 tanks of water to the Ministry of Education

As the country continues to prepare for a possible explosive eruption of La Soufriere Volcano, a number of Schools across the country are now better equipped to store water in case of an emergency. This follows the donation of 14 water tanks to the Ministry of Education by the Kingstown Co-operative Credit Unit (KCCU).

The tanks will be given to: the Bishop’s College Kingstown; Intermediate High School; Kingstown Anglican School; Layou Government School; Clare Valley Government School; Questelles Government School; C.W Prescod Primary School; Thomas Saunders Secondary School; St. Vincent Grammar School; Sion Hill Government School; Stubbs Government School; Marriaqua Government School; Brighton Methodist School; and the Biabou Methodist School.

The official handing over ceremony was held last Friday March 26th at Laynes Hardware Arnos Vale.

Addressing the event, Minister of Education Curtis King said the donation is timely.

Meanwhile, Chief Executive Officer of the Kingstown Co-operative Credit Union, KCCU, Clement Lynch said the donation is intended to support the national effort to prepare for a possible explosive eruption of La Soufriere.

Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Education Myccle Burke said the water tanks will fill an important need.

