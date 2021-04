MS JACQUELINE SILETA WRIGHT better known as MOTHER WRIGHT and AUNTY JACQUELINE of Evesham died on Tuesday March 23rd at the age of 76. The funeral takes place on Saturday April 10th at the St Matthias Anglican church, Evesham. The Service begins at Mid-Day. Burial will be at the Church Yard.

