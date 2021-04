BISHOP TELSTON ROWLSTON ALLEN formerly of Diamond Village died in Barbados on Tuesday March 16th at the age of 62. The funeral takes place on Saturday April 3rd at the Faith Deliverance Tabernacle, Barbados. The Body lies at the tabernacle from 10:00am. The service begins at 2:00pm. Burial will be in Barbados.







