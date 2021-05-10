The St. Vincent and the Grenadines Environment Fund is appealing to Vincentians to help protect wildlife species that may have been displaced from forested areas, due to the explosive eruption of La Soufriere Volcano.

Director of the Fund Louise Mitchell, said many of the country’s forested areas have been destroyed and fragile ecosystems have been significantly impacted by the volcanic eruption.

Miss Mitchell said species such as parrots and other birds may have been displaced from their habitats. She also urged persons not to hurt any new wildlife species which they may encounter at this time.

