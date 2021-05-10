KCCU has pledged their support to the local Agricultural Sector

The Kingstown Co-operative Credit Union (KCCU) said it is committed to supporting the local Agricultural sector, during this challenging period.

This assurance came from Martin Sheen, one of the Directors of the KCCU, during a ceremony held last week, to mark the handing over of 20 water tanks from the KCCU to the Ministry of Agriculture, to be used by Farmers across the country.

Mr. Sheen noted that the drought of 2020 dealt a significant blow to the Agricultural sector, with farmers losing millions of dollars. She also added that this year’s explosive eruption of La Soufriere Volcano also dealt a significant blow to the Agricultural sector.

Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print

