The St. Vincent and the Grenadines Cadet Force has been on the ground since the evacuation order was issued on April 8th when there was increased activity at the la Soufriere Volcano.

That is according to Acting Commandant of the SVG Cadet Force Major Bertillon Hamilton who said the ranks have been assigned different responsibilities and continues to be on the ground to date.

Rawdica Stephen tells us more in today’s La Soufriere Volcano update.

Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print