The 2021 Atlantic Hurricane Season will begin next week

St. Vincent and the Grenadines is making preparations for the 2021 Atlantic Hurricane Season, which begins next Tuesday, June 1st.

Director of the National Emergency Management Organization, Michelle Forbes spoke about the ongoing preparations on last night’s edition of Round Table Talk.

She also used the opportunity to encourage citizens and residents here to always be prepared for any type of hazards.

Ms. Forbes says NEMO is in the process of identifying additional Emergency Shelters that are up to Hurricane Standard.

Meanwhile, Manager of Meteorological Services at the Argyle International Airport, Billy Jeffers says this year’s Hurricane Season is predicted to be above average.

Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print

