MS ATHALIE ESTINA NANTON better known as TILLY of Sandy Bay and Arnos Vale died on Thursday May 20th at the age of 86. The funeral takes place on Saturday May 29th at the St. Peter’s Anglican Church, Mt. Grenaan. The body lies at the church from 10:00 am. The service begins at 11:00 am. Burial will be at the Georgetown Church. Transportation will be provided by the van driven by Starchy with registration number HD 250

