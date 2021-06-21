Fast bowler, Kemar Roach took 4-52, medium pacer Kyle Mayers had 3-24, with fast bowlers, Jayden Seales (1-34), Jason Holder (1-24) and off-spinner, captain Kraigg Brathwaite (1-10) as the West Indies dismissed South Africa for 174 in their 2nd innings to set a winning target of 324 runs in the remaining two days of the match, and were 15 for no wicket at the close of play on the third day of the 2nd and final Test match yesterday at the Daren Sammy Stadium at Gros Islet, St Lucia.

South Africa are leading the series 1-0 having won the 1st Test by an innings and 63 runs at the same venue last week.

South Africa’s 2nd innings total of 174 was 33 runs more than their lowest total of 141 against the West Indies.

Yesterday, play started two hours and forty minutes late, with no play possible in the first session because of a wet outfield, and play was interrupted a couple of times more. In all 59 overs were possible in the day’s play.

Once play got under way, the West Indies were the dominant team with excellent bowling and flawless catching in the slips. They had South Africa tottering on 7-73 at one stage before Rassie van der Dussen scored a face-saving, 75 not out, and with support of 40 from fast bowler, Kagiso Rabada staged a recovery of sorts for their team with an eight-wicket partnership of 70 runs off 98 balls. It was Rabada’s career best score. By the close of play at eight minutes after six yesterday evening, the day’s play being shortened by fading light, the West Indies captain Kraig Brathwaite was on 5 and Kieran Powell on 9.

West Indies middle order batsman, Roston Case sustained a quad injury while fielding yesterday and that may require a change in the batting order today.

Today is the fourth day of the 5-day match. Over the next two days, West Indies require to score a further 309 runs to win the match and level the series 1-1. They did score 322-3 in the fourth innings of the 1st Test against Bangladesh in February to win the match by 3 wickets with 15 balls remaining, but this South Africa team has better fast bowlers than Bangladesh, although the Bangladesh spinners did present more of a challenge to the West Indies batsmen four months ago, than South Africa’s spinners can pose today and tomorrow.

The scores so far in the match, South Africa 298 and 174, the West Indies 149 and 15 without loss.

