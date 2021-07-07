Julia Gunn has been appointed the Honorary Consul in Istanbul, Turkey

The Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines has recently appointed Julia Gunn, as Honorary Consul in Istanbul, Turkey.

A release from the Agency for Public Information says the Government of Turkey presented Ms. Gunn with her official authorization on May 21, 2021.

Ms. Gunn was born in St. Vincent and the Grenadines and completed her primary and secondary education here.

She then pursued studies in the field of Travel, Tourism and Foreign Languages in Barbados; and also studied Travel and Tourism and Business Management in the United Kingdom.

Ms. Gunn has worked in the Ministry of Tourism’s Department in London, promoting St. Vincent and the Grenadines in the UK and Europe.

On becoming Honorary Consul for St. Vincent & the Grenadines in the Republic of Turkey, Ms. Gunn will continue the promotion of the economic interests of the country and facilitate opportunities for the development of business relations, trade, commerce, tourism, culture and employment.

Her posting also includes assisting nationals of St. Vincent and the Grenadines visiting or residing in the Republic of Turkey. She will enhance friendly and cordial relations existing between St. Vincent and the Grenadines and the Republic of Turkey.

