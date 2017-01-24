Interest in Buccament Management

Four entities have indicated an interest in managing the Buccament Bay Resort, which was closed late last year.

The disclosure came from Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves during a News Conference yesterday.

The Prime Minister noted that interest in the Resort appears to be growing. He stated that one of them is regional while the other three are extra regional and that they are looking forward with great interest to see where that leads.

Prime Minister Gonsalves said if there is no agreement with any of these entities in relation to management of the Resort, the Government would not allow the asset to go to waste.









