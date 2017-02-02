Cancer Scorch

A newly-formed local organization is seeking to provide much-needed support to victims of cancer in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

This is the aim of SCORCH – Surviving Strong, Courageous, Optimistic, Resilient, Confident and Hopeful in spite of, which was founded in 2014.

The theme of this year’s World Cancer Day, “We Can, I Can.”

Dr. Jozell Miller, President of SCORCH, said the overall aim is to encourage cancer patients to feel empowered in the face of a life-threatening illness.

She stated that the organization helps persons to find an avenue to get support not only emotionally but physiologically and also to get important for referrals if they need overseas treatment as well as to provide financial aid.

Dr. Miller added that the global observance of World Cancer Day on Saturday February 4th, is intended to encourage support to the victims and their families.









