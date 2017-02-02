Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves while presenting the Budget Estimates in Parliament on Monday said that 40.7 million dollars or 17.7 percent of the Capital Budget has been allocated to Environmental Protection as the Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines continue to pay great attention to Climate Change issues this year.

Dr. Gonsalves said in recent years St. Vincent & the Grenadines has suffered repeatedly from natural disasters which led to significant losses in houses, bridges, roads and the forests and this is why investments must be made to support climate change mitigation and adaption.

The Prime Minister said Housing and Community Amenities account for 23.4 percent of the Capital Budget.

The Prime Minister will present the National Budget Address on Monday February 6th.









