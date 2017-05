LP Boys gained a 4-3 victory on penalties over Jebelles FC yesterday afternoon in the Hairoun/National Lotteries North East Knockout Football Championship at the Chili Playing Field in Georgetown. Neither team had managed to score at the end of regulation time.

At a quarter past four this afternoon, SV United and Sparta FC will contest another Quarter-final match of the North East Knockout Championship.

The match will also be played at the Chili Playing Field in Georgetown.









Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related