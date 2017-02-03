Football Updates

* SV United defeated Sparta FC 1-nil at the Chili Playing Field in Georgetown yesterday in a Quarter-final match of the Hairoun National Lotteries North East Knockout Football Championship.

The last Quarter-final of the Knockout Championship will be played this afternoon at a 4:15pm between Biabou FC and Jebelles Chapmans also at the Chili Playing Field in Georgetown.

SV United, LP Boys and Ballerz United have already qualified for the semi-finals.

* The 2016/2017 National Lotteries Authority SVG Masters Football Tournament will climax on Sunday evening at Victoria Park with the third place play-off, Final and the Presentation Ceremony.

At 6 pm, the Expendables Masters of Barrouallie will clash with Sion Hill Masters in the third place play-off, follow by the Final between COMPUTEC VINCY Masters and Calliaqua Masters.

The Presentation Ceremony will then follow the Final.









