Netball Updates

QCESCO had the better of 3J’s Valley Strikers yesterday, beating them 32-21 in the Vita/GECCU Richland Park Netball Championship at the Hard Court of the Richland Park Government School.

The Championship will continue at the weekend. Tomorrow 4 pm, High Park United will meet Youngsters of Barrouallie, then at 5 pm, Young Strugglers will oppose QCESCO, and 6 pm, J & G Scorchers will play against V-SPORT Youths.

Sunday’s matches will be between High Park United and QCESCO at 4:30 pm, with J & G Scorchers meeting Sea Operations Nar Fren Dem at 5:30 pm.









