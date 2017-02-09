Fire Issues

The Fire Department of the Local Police Force has outlined some safety measures that persons can take to protect against fires, which can destroy lives and property.

The measures have been outlined, in the wake of a recent spate of fires, which have led in some cases to loss of life.

Station Sergeant Michael Bess said the statistics in relation to fires last year and this year are alarming.

He noted that once there is a high percentage of house fires it is inevitable that someone will be seriously injured or killed in the process.

Station Sergeant Michael Bess advised persons to be careful when using candles in the home.

He also stated that when parents leave their children at home with candles they are setting themselves up for disaster.









Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related