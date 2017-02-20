CARICOM Meeting

Several important issues were addressed at the 28th Inter-Sessional Meeting of CARICOM Heads of Government held in Guyana last week.

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves attended the February 16th and 17th meeting, which was chaired by President of Guyana, David Granger and focused on a number of critical issues.

At a Media Conference this morning, Prime Minister Gonsalves said relations between CARICOM and the United States were among matters dealt at the Meeting and said a detailed report on the Status of the CARICOM Single Market and Economy was also presented at the Meeting.

He noted that St. Vincent and the Grenadines is among the countries in the region which comply the best with matters concerning the CSME both in respect of the legislative frame work and administrative arrangements.









