SVGCC Canouan Tour

The French Verandah St. Vincent and the Grenadines Community College Cricket and Football teams ended their weekend Tour of in Canouan with wins on Sunday.

The French Verandah SVG Community College Cricket Team defeated Canouan Cricket Club by 50 runs in the second Twenty/20 at the Canouan Playing Field.

The scores: St. Vincent and the Grenadines Community College 191 for 8 off 20-overs when they were asked to bat first; Anfernee Joseph 46, Dion Bynoe 44 not out, Lennox Ince 42; Devon Williams 4 for 22, Dwayne Charles 2 for 36.

Canouan Cricket Club 141 in 19-overs; Devon Williams 39, Gonell Neill 29, Kemron Walters 22; Ronaldo Franklyn 4 for 19, RAY-SHORN John 2 for 16, Jeremy Layne 2 for 22.

In the Football segment, French Verandah SVG Community College Football team sealed a 1-nil victory over the Canouan Football Club on Sunday afternoon.

Hosni Chandler netted to goal for the Community College in the 5th-minute.

The Community College Teams is scheduled to return to mainland St. Vincent, today.









Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related