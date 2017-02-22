Passport Issue

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves said an investigation is being launched into a discrepancy which occurred with the issuing of a passport at the Passport and Immigration office in Kingstown.

According to reports, the department recently discovered that an individual was able to acquire a passport in the name of a former beauty queen contestant.

Responding to a question at a News Conference on Monday, Dr. Gonsalves said an investigation will be carried out to ascertain the cause of the breach.

He said that these things happen in all jurisdictions and an internal investigation has been charged out.

Dr. Gonsalves however noted that it is not yet clear if there are grounds for a criminal investigation.

Prime Minister Gonsalves stated that a view of the process is currently being done.









