The damaging impact which climate change is having on the most vulnerable sectors of the economy, has been highlighted by Camillo Gonsalves, Minister of Economic Planning.

He spoke on the issue, during remarks yesterday at the launch of three pilot projects totaling 300-thousand US dollars.

The projects are being carried out under the Japan-Caribbean Climate Change Partnership Program of the United Nations Development Programme, UNDP.

They are to be implemented with the aim of transferring low emission and climate resilient technologies to local personnel.









Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related