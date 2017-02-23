SVG Featured in Oxford Textbook

St. Vincent and the Grenadines and the Argyle International Airport (AIA) were featured in the third edition of a textbook, widely-used in colleges and universities in Canada.

According to a release from the Prime Minister’s Office, the book is entitled: Introduction to International Development Studies: Approaches, Actors, and Issues and was published by Oxford University Press in 2016.

One Chapter of the book, captioned “Free Trade, Fair Trade, and South-South Trade”, in which St. Vincent and the Grenadines and the Argyle International Airport were discussed, was authored by Professor Gavin Fridell, Associate Professor and Canada Research Chair in International Development Studies, at Saint Mary’s University, Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada.

In this Chapter, Professor Fridell highlighted a “Critical Issues Box” under the rubric “South-South Co-operation in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.”

In a letter to Prime Minister Ralph E. Gonsalves, dated February 13, 2017, Professor Fridell congratulated the Prime Minister and all Vincentians on the achievement of the Argyle International Airport.









