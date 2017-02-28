National Netball Association Latest News

Meanhwile, another Netball Umpire’s Session will be held tomorrow at 5 pm at the Kingstown Netball Center at New Montrose for teams preparing to take part in the 2017 National Netball Championships.

The St. Vincent and Grenadines Netball Association are asking teams to send the persons who would be umpiring for their team to these sessions.

This year’s FLOW National Championship is scheduled to open 19th March at the Kingstown Netball Center at New Montrose.

Teams and Clubs can collect their registration forms from Cheryl Alexander at Ministry of Education.









