SVGCC Volleyball Results

Defending champions, Year Two Arts, Sciences and General Studies defeated Year One Arts, Sciences and General Studies 25-20, 21-25, 16-5 yesterday afternoon in the Quick-Cash Corporation St. Vincent and the Grenadines Community College Volleyball Championship at the Villa Campus Court of the College.

Year One Technical also won their match, beating The Teacher Education Division 25-14, 25-7.

The Championship will continue on Friday when Year One Technical and Year Two Technical will meet at 2 pm, with the Teacher Education Division playing against Year One Arts, Sciences and General Studies at 3 pm.









