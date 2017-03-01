WPP Donates Equipment

The World Pediatric Project has made a donation of one million U.S. dollars’ worth of equipment to be used in retrofitting of one of the operating Theatres at the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital.

The donation comes as the Government moves forward with plans to upgrade the Operating Theatres, the Intensive Care Unit and the Recovery Room, as part of the thrust to modernize the Health Sector.

Luke Browne, Minister of Health, Wellness and the Environment, said that the new equipment will be used to carry out performance of surgeries and added that the handover is dated for 7th of April but there will be WPP specialists in the country before to inaugurate these equipment.

Minister Browne said that the WPP will also be donating one million US-dollars’ worth of specialized equipment soon.

He said the point must be made that it will not only benefit children but also adults in the period upcoming.









