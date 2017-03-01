The Central Water and Sewerage is advising individuals and institutions to ensure that they are prepared, in the event that there is a prolonged dry season this year.

The advice came from Joan Ryan, Public Relations and Marketing Manager at the CWSA, during NBC’s ‘Face to Face’ programme this morning.

Miss Ryan emphasized the importance of adequate storage, in the event of a water shortage, especially at institutions such as Schools and Health Centres.

Additionally, she said one of the things they have noticed is that some of these institutions are still without enough storage and is calling on the agencies that are responsible.

Miss Ryan advised that households should also make an effort to ensure that there is adequate water storage.









