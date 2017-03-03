NBC Love Boogie

The stage is now set for the 13th Annual Love Boogie Charity Dance, to be hosted by the National Broadcasting Corporation tomorrow night at the Cruise Ship Terminal in Kingstown.

The event is being held to replenish NBC’s Medical Fund, which was established to assist person seeking medical attention abroad.

Corletha Ollivierre, General Manager of the National Broadcasting Corporation, encouraged persons to attend the events, and support the effort to help those who need financial help to get medical attention overseas.

NBC’s Medical Fund has so far helped 117 persons, who were in need of financial assistance. Raymond Little of Redemption Sharps is one of the latest persons to have benefitted from the Fund and expressed gratitude to NBC Radio and other entities for their assistance, which he said made it possible for him to be alive today. Mr. Lyttle who underwent brain surgery in Cuba in November last year.

NBC’s Medical Fund has paid out 268-thousand, 393-dollars and 76-cents to approximately 117 persons, who were in need of financial support for medical issues.

Love Boogie 2017 will be held at the Kingstown Cruise Terminal tomorrow night, with support from WE FM and Star FM.









Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related