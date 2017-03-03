Psychiatrist for SVG

Luke Browne, Minister of Health Wellness and the Environment, said an agreement is being finalized, to facilitate the recruitment of a Psychiatrist here.

Minister Browne made the disclosure as he gave an update on the operations of the refurbished Mental Health Facility located at Glen, while discussing issues relating to the Health Sector.

He added that other opportunities are being explored to ensure that the Health Facility has all the services they may possibly need.

Minister Browne also said during the course of this year, the Government will be moving to implement legislation that will protect the rights of mentally ill persons.









