The local World Day of Prayer Committee is urging Vincentians to join with others across the World to observe World Day of Prayer today, with Church Services will be held at a number of locations today, to commemorate the occasion.

A release from the World Prayer Day Committee said, this year the day is being observed under the theme: ‘Am I Being Unfair to You’. Shirley Howard, a Committee Member said the Day is observed annually and are being held today to focus on issues relating to the country.

Services will be held at the Anglican Ascension Church at Sion Hill from 5:30pm; at the Marriaqua Gospel Assembly from 5.30pm; at the Mount Hallibeth Spiritual Baptist Church at Calliaqu at 5.30pm; and at the Layou Methodist Church at 6:00pm. Persons are being invited to attend these Services and to invite their family members and colleagues to join them.









