Launch of Lennox John Cricket Academy

The St. Vincent and the Grenadines Cricket Association will launch the Lennox John National Cricket Academy tomorrow at 11 am at the Media Center of the Arnos Vale Sports Complex.

The Launching Ceremony will include remarks by the President of the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Cricket Association, Kishore Shallow, Patron of the Academy Lennox John, and the Coordinator of the Academy Cleton Burnett.

The names of the first 20 players to the Academy will be announced at the launch, and Youth Player, TI-JOURN will be represented with a set of Cricket gear donated by former Trinidad and Tobago and West Indies opening batsman and Captain, Darren Ganga.

The Lennox John Cricket Academy will function for nine months each year with theoretical and practical classes primarily on Saturdays at the Arnos Vale Sports Complex.

Former St. Vincent and the Grenadines and Windward Islands all-rounder, Irvin Warrican is the Academy’s Head Coach, with assistant coaches in former St. Vincent and the Grenadines Women’s Cricketer, Samantha Lynch, for St. Vincent and the Grenadines batsman, Bertram Stapleton and National left-arm, leg-spinner, Alston Bobb.









