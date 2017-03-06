Tax Month Begins

The Inland Revenue Department will again be sensitizing persons on issues relating to taxation as it hosts activities to observe Tax Awareness Month, which is observed in March. The activities opened with a Church Service at the Kingstown Methodist Church this morning.

Kelvin Pompey, Comptroller of Inland Revenue, said the activities are geared towards improving tax compliance through public awareness exercises. There will be interaction with the media, a charitable donation to the St. Benedick Charity and the usual visits to financial and educational institutions.

Mr. Pompey said the month of March was selected as it is the busiest tax period locally and over the years the month of March has been used to educate, sensitize and generally to have outreach to their tax paying public.









