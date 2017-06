MR JULIUS ADOLPHUS MOSES better known as BARIS of Rockies formerly of Cane Hall died on Tuesday 21st February at the age of 69. The funeral takes place on Saturday March 11th at the Apostolic Faith Mission Church, Dorsetshire Hill. The service begins at 3:00 pm. Burial at the Dorsetshire Hill Cemetery.









