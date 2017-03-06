Peace Corp Volunteers in St. Vincent and the Grenadines are continuing to partner with the Ministry of Education to improve literacy at Primary Schools across the state.

Over the last fifty years, the volunteers have been providing services to this country and to date there are sixteen Peace Corp Volunteers here.

Cuthbert James, Associate Director said at present, the volunteers are working on a project to develop and enhance libraries in Primary Schools here, while some Volunteers are involved in a Peace Corp Response program at the Community level.

The Peace Corps, a volunteer program run by the United States Government, provides technical assistance for the social and economic development of residents in countries around the world.









