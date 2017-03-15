MRS INEZ IONA STEPHEN better known as MOTHER STEPHEN of Spring Village died on Saturday March 4th at the age of 50. The funeral takes place on Sunday 26th March at the Faith St. Mary’s Spiritual Baptist Church, Spring Village. The body lies at her residence at Charles Village from noon. The body will then lie at the church from 12:45pm. The service begins at 1:30 pm. Burial will be at the Spring Village Cemetery.

All Spiritual Baptist attending the funeral are asked to do so in full uniform.









Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related