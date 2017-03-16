FIU Workshop

Legal Practitioners from throughout the Caribbean region are wrapping up discussions today on the best ways to use proceeds of crime legislation.

Financial Investigators and Prosecutors are attending the Proceeds of Crime Conference, hosted by the Financial Intelligence Unit of St. Vincent and the Grenadines, and the Regional Security System-Asset Recovery Unit.

Delivering the feature address at the opening ceremony on Tuesday, this country’s, Judith Jones Morgan, Attorney General, spoke of the efforts that are being made to develop local capacity for tackling crime.

She added that the Government takes the threat posed by money laundering very seriously and commended the delegates for the work they have invested in the fight against Money Laundering and Terrorist Financing.

Delegates at the Conference are drawn from the seven jurisdictions of the Regional Security System, RSS, as well as from the British Virgin Islands, Turks and Caicos Islands; Trinidad and Tobago and the six British Overseas Territories.









