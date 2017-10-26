FIRMS AND INDUSTRIAL NETBALL FIXTURES

The Firms and Industrial Netball Championship will continue on Monday at the Kingstown Netball Center at New Montrose.

At 5.00 p.m., Ministry of Tourism, Sports and Culture will meet Foreign Affairs, and at 6.00 p.m., Ministry of Transport and Works will oppose NBC Radio.

VITA MALT SION HILL NETBALL FIXTURES

Eveready Future Stars will meet SVG General Services at 5.00 p.m. today in the VITA Malt Sion Hill Netball Championship at the Hard Court of the Sion Hill Playing Field.

That match was suspended on Monday because of heavy rain.

Today’s other match will be between Teachers Co-operative Credit Union Trail Blazers and Yanja Young Strugglers and at 6.00 p.m.

BARROULLIE NETBALL FIXTURES

At 6.30 p.m. today, Buccament Bay Androids will take on Layou Warriors in the Junior Division in the Barrouallie Netball Championship at the Keartons Hard Court.

Later at 7.30 p.m., Buccament Bay Androids will face Nature Care Layou in the Senior Division.









