Yesterday afternoon’s match between C.W.S.A and the Ministry of Health and the Environment in the DIGICEL/St. Vincent Brewery Breakaway Firms Invitational Football Championships was postponed because of the wet conditions of the Grammar School Playing Field.

The match will be played at a later date.

Today at 4.25 p.m., Agricultural Input Warehouse Fisher Folks will tackle R & R Construction Transport and Works also at the Grammar School Playing Field.









