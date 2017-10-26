PM AT SCHOOLS RALLY

The Annual Schools Independence Rally, held yesterday at the Victoria Park, under the theme: Working Together to Enhance National Pride.

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves highlighted the importance of discipline and a well-rounded education and said the Schools Independence Rally provides a forum for reflection on the importance of education in a developing nation.

During the Rally which was hosted by the Ministry of Education and the National Independence Committee – top performers in the Caribbean Advanced Level Proficiency Examinations were presented with National Scholarships, three of whom included Kariel Edwards; Thandi Myers and Abigail Scott – who received the Prime Ministers Award for academic excellence.

St. Vincent and the Grenadines prepares to celebrate its 38th Anniversary of Independence tomorrow.









