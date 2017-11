In the Firms and Industrial Netball Championship at the Kingstown Netball Centre at New Montrose, Harmony Investment Teachers and BRAGSA Pavers won their matches yesterday afternoon.

Harmony Investment Teachers defeated Fire Ballers 49-15, and BRAGSA Pavers defeated the Ministry of Transport and Works 36-16.

The Championship will continue on Wednesday.









